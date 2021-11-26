The end of the 2nd season of The Mandalorian featured a post-credits scene that revealed a spin-off with Boba Fett as the lead, now we have a very promising first trailer.

Disney + premieres on December 29 The Book of Boba Fett, series starring the famous bounty hunter from the franchise Star wars that we met in the movies thanks to The Empire Strikes Back, and today we can see a first preview of the series.

In addition, they have also presented us with new images in which we can see Boba fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennic shand (Ming-Na Wen). Both characters seem to share and face more than one. Allies and / or enemies complement the shots.

The media in charge of publishing these samples, also took the opportunity to show the team behind the scenes. In this case, Jon favreau He looks and looks like an executive producer. Without a doubt, the presence of the creative will contribute a lot.

According to the synopsis The book of Boba Fett «Finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld as they return to the sands of Tatooine to claim the territory they once ruled Jabba the hutt and his crime syndicate ». Remember that in the post credits scene of the second season of The Mandalorian … Boba Fett was arriving at the old palace of Jabba the hunt on Tatooine. This, together with Fennec Shand to end the life of Big fortune, Jabba’s former lieutenant who took his place as crime syndicate boss when he died at the hands of Leia on Return of the Jedi.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert rodriguez, Kathleen kennedy and Colin wilson are the executive producers of The Book of Boba Fett. Karen gilchrist and Carrie Beck are executive co-producers. John bartnicki produces and John hampian is a co-producer.

Remember if you want to see the series you can do it from December 29 in Disney +.

Source: Empire