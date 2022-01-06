The new image of The Batman, the film by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, gives goosebumps with the Dark Knight as protagonist

The movie of The batman It is probably one of the most anticipated of the year. 2022 is looming with tons of superhero premieres, but the Matt reeves Y Robert Pattinson stands out among all of them for the incredible approach to the mythology of the Bat Man. Are we in front of the definitive version of the character? We will have to wait to find out, but everything points to it.

Now, with the actor once again being the epicenter of criticism for Return to hogwarts, a new image of the film has been shared that has given us goose bumps. The creeps. In it we can see Dark Knight by Robert Pattinson with his amazing chin and amazing outfit. A suit that, at first, did not convince everyone. But now it has gained the acceptance of the great majority.

We share the image via Rolling stone with you, see what you think!

The story of the new Dark Knight will have a more detective tone

We still don’t know what the plot of The batman, but everything makes us think that it will be a much more detective story than we are used to. The dark tone and fincherianDetective, it’s something fans have been demanding for a long time. And it seems that Matt Reeves has wanted to focus all his cinematographic efforts to approach the mythology of the bat from that point of view.

It remains to be seen how the villains will function in the movie. The director must manage three of them, understanding Enigma as the main already Penguin Y Catwoman as secondary. In fact, advancements from The batman focus a prism very similar to the one in the comic books of Tom king. And that, from our humble opinion, is worthy of praise because we love that unforgettable stage.