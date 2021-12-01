Everything related to The Matrix Resurrections is halfway between the mythology of the three previous productions and the new possibilities that the story may explore. Different characters are confirmed, perhaps part of the plot can be intuited, and yet there are no doubts. One of them, for example, could be why the aesthetic moves away from the green color that marked the previous films.

A mystery that will be revealed after watching the movie, perhaps. Along the way, we will meet new characters and some resources that the Matrix universe has. From an image shared by the portal EW, part of that last aspect is discovered. The news will not only be with other actors involved and a plot that can mutate into unexplored scenarios, without leaving the action aside.

There will also be news in the technological section in The Matrix Resurrections, one of the key points of the story during its first three installments. The Matrix franchise, sometimes remembered for her action scenes, it also worked by composing a universe in which technology and various resources had a key factor in the story.

The new image about The Matrix Resurrections

Within The Matrix Resurrections there will be new faces. Jessica Henwick, who recently went through the series of Iron fist (Netflix), it adds. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Morpheus, in what appears to be a younger version of the character (this has yet to be confirmed or explained). They are joined by Eréndida Ibarra and Toby Onwumere. These characters are the protagonists of the new image. They can be seen in a scene in which Onwumere wears a kind of vest, headphones and gloves that seem to be necessary to enter the Matrix.

Regarding The Matrix Resurrections there are many doubts and secrets, especially with the plot. Beyond different interpretations, these details have been meticulously taken care of to avoid leaks or comments that may reveal more than they should. At least it is clear that Keanu Reeves will return to her role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return to her role as Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released on December 22. The film will also be incorporated to the HBO Max catalog.