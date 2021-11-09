In case something was missing from the new Batman movie, the new image of the Bat Man is presented on social networks, with a reference to the animated series

In March 2022, The Batman will hit theaters, and the promotional materials for this new film pay tribute to the animated series created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini.

Through social networks, a new promotional image of The Batman came out and this new postcard pays tribute to the logo of a program that marked generations of fans of the Dark Knight, Batman: The Animated Series, a project to which the team paid tribute by Matt Reeves.

In the new promotional art for The Batman, Robert Pattinson holds the cape, keeping the similarity to the logo of the animated series that Warner Bros. Animation released in 1992, with Bruce Timm and Paul Dinni as creators of the show.

The story that Matt Reeves has designed for the first Batman movie he directs would be based on great plots such as The Long Halloween, Hush and Ego, where the detective side and the struggle inside Bruce Wayne to follow his mission as Gotham’s vigilante.

In 2022 Matt Reeves, J, J, Abrams and Bruce Timm will produce a new Batman animated series, which could be considered a sequel to the one released on September 5, 1992.

The Batman, a plot with mystery, suspense and intrigue

Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that shows Batman in his early years, struggling to balance anger with righteousness as he investigates a haunting mystery that has terrified Gotham.

Robert Pattinson delivers a raw and intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned and desperate vigilante who is awakened by the realization that his consuming anger makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

They will also be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman in theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

