The new merchandising of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness Reveals an image of Defender Strange, another variant played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the film

The cast of the sequel to Doctor Strange includes returning characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as Wong (Benedict Wong) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but will also feature new ones, such as America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). And rumors speak that various heroes and villains will return thanks to the history of the multiverse, Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness is based on the concept introduced by the Disney + series, Loki, of variants of the multiverse and that we later saw in action in the animated series What if…?

The idea of ​​variants, slightly or very different versions of previously seen characters, is like Loki or What if…? they used multiple versions of the god of deception, Spider-Man: No Way Home It included former Spider-Man actors or the Guardians of the Multiverse team made up of variants of well-known characters. The first trailer of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness confirmed that Cumberbatch will play multiple versions of his powerful character. He was shown playing Strange Supreme from the series What if…? However, the movie’s merchandise revealed that we will see at least one other Strange variant that will include Defender Strange.

The inclusion of Defender Strange in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness It originally came from the action figures that will be released with the film’s release. The trailer briefly showed him falling through the multiverse, but now a clearer picture of Defender Strange’s design has emerged. Figure pack Defender Strange’s Marvel Legends by Hasbro provides a clear look at the character’s costume and how Benedict Cumberbatch looks like that variant of Strange.

You can see the image below

The Defender Strange variant of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness It’s clearly a remake of the sorcerer based on his time as a member of the Defenders in the comics, and the package description does not differ from that of the MCU’s supreme sorcerer.

Doctor Strange in the comics teamed up with Namor and the Hulk to form The Defenders at the hands of Roy Thomas and Ross Andru in 1971. They fought side by side against various threats and, despite not wanting to be an official team like the Avengers, they continued to work together when necessary. The ranks of the Defenders eventually evolved to include Silver Surfer, Clea, Valkyrie; and in action we saw the team in the Netflix series formed by Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Jessica Jones, will this mean that we will see Charlie Cox again as the devil from Hell’s Kitchen? Or better yet, will we meet Namor even if it is a variant?

It is not clear what role it will play Defend Strange On Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Insanity Still, the usual MCU Doctor Strange encountering this other version of himself could be quite informative. If Defender Strange is the leader of the Defenders in their original timeline, then Doctor Strange meeting him could inspire the MCU wizard to create his own version of the team. It’s also possible that seeing a version of himself leading a team pushed Strange to become the leader of the Avengers. At the very least, Defender Strange gives Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a chance for his Defender teammates to show up as well.