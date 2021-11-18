The NBA team, the Houston Rockets has signed an alliance with the Bitcoin services company, NYDIG.

NYDIG’s sponsorship will be paid in full from Bitcoin in addition to serving as custodian of the team’s digital assets.

The Rockets will work with NYDIG to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem through access, educational programming, and community support initiatives.

The NBA has the best basketball in the world and its league is seen all over the planet, this transforms it into a giant window. Because, the alliance that signed Houston Rockets with the Bitcoin service company, NYDIG represents an important opportunity to continue adding followers to the ecosystem of digital assets.

Although his start this season has not been entirely ideal as he has only won one of his last 14 games, against the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-91. But not everything is a concern for the Houston Rockets, because their finances could grow like the missile that they are.

The arrival of Bitcoin NYDIG could be a further considerable improvement considering that the sponsorship of the BTC platform will be paid in digital gold. This is the first time that the institution approaches assets of this type.

“Lhe partnership with NYDIG allows us to leverage the growth of Bitcoin to bring creative rewards and payment options to our fan base and partners“said Rockets president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr.

As the Official #Bitcoin Platform of the @HoustonRockets, we’ll be working with the franchise to grow the Bitcoin network through access, educational programs, and community support initiatives. For more information: https://t.co/6d44YBPySk pic.twitter.com/1i2j9n6JF9 – NYDIG (@NYDIG_BTC) November 16, 2021

Custodian and education

Not only does the alliance provide BTC revenue for the Houston Rockets, but the sponsor will also serve as custodian of the team’s digital assets.

Also, if players wanted to get involved in the crypto world, they would also have the doors open. But this benefit will not be available only to players since courses will be taught and cryptocurrency fans will be educated who are interested. Additionally, they will be able to earn BTC rewards.

“The Rockets will be #PaidInBitcoin, and this partnership underscores our enthusiasm for the Houston area and the Bitcoin innovation taking place there. “said Kelly Brewster, NYDIG’s chief marketing officer.

NYDIG presence in the brand

NYDIG will have a privileged place within the suites of the Rockets stadium, the Toyota Center, although it will not appear on the jersey. He also signed for a privileged place within all the platforms and social networks of the team.

“The Rockets are a leading sports brand and NYDIG is the leader in bitcoin financial services. Together we will provide new opportunities for Rockets fans and the City of Houston to learn and use bitcoins“said Trey Zeluff, director of digital asset strategy at Fertitta Entertainment.

Houston Rockets Owner Has History With Bitcoin

The arrival of Bitcoin to the Houston Rockets is new, team owner Tilman J. Fertitta has already done business with NYDIG through other companies he owns. Fertitta, who is ranked 158th among the richest men in the world according to the magazine Forbes, he also owns Landry’s restaurant and Post Oak Motor Cars car dealership.

Landry’s “Select Club” loyalty program allows its members to earn points in Bitcoin for what they consume at its more than 500 locations throughout the United States.While Post Oak Motor Cars customers can purchase any luxury car with cryptocurrency loans as collateral.

The Houston Rockets follows the path of other NBA franchises that have already ventured into the field of cryptocurrencies such as the Dallas Mavericks. The franchise owned by Mark Cuban accepts DOGE as a means of payment for ticket purchases as well as for the merchandise store.

Are the Rockets going “to the moon”? The pact with NYDIG is a good step on this path …

