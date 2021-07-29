New Horizons receives a new update

A couple of days ago it was revealed that a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons he was on his way. Well, the day has come. Thus, players can now access a number of additional content, as well as general improvements to the title that continues to captivate millions of users.

Right now you can get update 1.11.0 of New horizons, which includes new seasonal items and weekly fireworks shows. These items can be found in Tom Nook’s shop, and will only be available for a limited time.

Yes OK Animal Crossing: New Horizons has stopped providing entirely new content for a couple of months, Nintendo has confirmed that they are already developing a couple of novelties that will be liked by all fans of this title.

Let’s remember that throughout 2020 we saw constant updates that added new locations, characters, events, items, and more. But nevertheless, As spring 2021 rolled around, gamers began to notice the decline of certain content, something that was criticized for several months.

In related topics, someone has already recreated Stardew Valley in New horizons. Similarly, the manga for this game will be available in a couple of months.

Via: Nintendo

