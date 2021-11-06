New Horizons has a bug that damages games

Yesterday, Nintendo released version 2.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons together with Happy Home Paradise, the great paid DLC for the hybrid console exclusive game. However, a day after its launch, the company has detected a problem in the additional content of the game that can cause problems with the game when certain conditions are met.

Players who download the Happy Home Paradise DLC and unlock the option to remodel the Insulans’ houses after talking to Tom Nook at the Neighborhood Management Office They might encounter departure issues when remodeling an Insulan’s home when the airfield doors are open. The error does not occur in the following cases:

If the aerodrome doors are open, but Tom Nook has not been asked to remodel the house of an Insulan.

If Tom Nook is asked to remodel an Insulan’s house when the airfield doors are closed.

While the Happy Home Paradise vacation homes can be remodeled without any problem, in the event that the problem occurs it is advisable to end the game, close the game and start it again. In addition, the company explains that even if the error occurs, it will not affect the players who are visiting the island or the save data of the game, such as the island or its insulans.

Fortunately, Nintendo is already working on an update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons to resolve this issue., promising to be available throughout this month of November. Meanwhile, players can team up with Nuria’s team in Paradise Archipelago to create dream vacation homes, the main mission offered in the game’s DLC.