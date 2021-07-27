New Horizons announces a new content update for this week

After promising news for Animal Crossing: New Horizons just a few weeks ago, Nintendo has announced the arrival of a new free content update that will be available next July 29 for all players. It is not the largest and most spectacular of those that have been so far, but the Japanese company promises to be working on more regular updates from now on.

Through its official Twitter account, and totally by surprise, Nintendo of America has announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will have a totally free content update, as before, this week. As for what this update brings, they have been rather terse: «weekly fireworks and new seasonal items«, He comments without specifying anything else in particular.

A free update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons arrives on July 29. Please ensure you have updated to the latest version to enjoy the upcoming weekly Fireworks shows and new seasonal items. pic.twitter.com/NiIb0M5wAv – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

It should be remembered that, with more than 30 million copies sold in just over a year that is on sale, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the second best-selling Nintendo Switch game, but a large part of the gaming community believes that the Japanese company does not give it the attention it deserves. That is why, along with the announcement of this minor update, Nintendo has ensured that it is already working on new free content updates that will arrive in the remainder of the year and he wanted to thank the community for their “patience and support.”

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been available on Nintendo Switch since last month of March 2020.