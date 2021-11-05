The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community has been in need of new content for a long time and this time it has come with a double ration. Nintendo has advanced version 2.0.0 to our island on Nintendo Switch, which offers us a huge amount of free elements and tasks.

In addition, it is also available Happy home paradise, the DLC that we can get both by making a single payment and with the subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Now, Nintendo has warned about the presence of an error during the game if we have this expansion installed.

Specifically, it can this failure will appear if we try to remodel the house of an insulan and under the following conditions. First of all, we must have unlocked the option to remodel the neighborhood houses by having spoken with Tom Nook. Second, if we start such a task while we keep the aerodrome gates open, there is a possibility that the error will occur.

Nintendo indicates that we will not have a problem if these situations occur:

If the airfield doors are open, but you haven’t asked Tom Nook to remodel an Insulan’s house.

If you ask Tom Nook to remodel an Insulan’s house when the airfield doors are closed. Happy Home Paradise vacation homes are not affected by this bug.

To try to solve the bug if you have been unlucky enough to suffer it, it is best to end the game, close the game, and restart Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In the event of the error, it will not affect the players who are visiting your island, nor the save data, the island or the insulans.

Nintendo has regretted the inconvenience caused by this error and recommends not requesting to remodel an insulan’s house with the airfield doors open while maintaining local or online communication. A patch will fix the problem throughout this month of November.