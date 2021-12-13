Honda continues to work on the process of developing the next generation of its fireproof compact sports car. Development testing of the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R takes place at the popular and well-known Suzuka Speedway. The brand itself has made public new and very interesting images.

The development process of the new generation of Honda civic type r keep going. Honda is working at full capacity on the long-awaited generational change of one of the icons and benchmarks of the compact sports segment. A model that today can be considered a “dinosaur” that survives in times when electrification is already the protagonist.

Taking the eleventh generation of the Honda Civic as a starting point, the Japanese manufacturer will give life to a beast on wheels capable of tackling any track. Even though there is still considerable time left for your dealership assault to occur, Sling It offers us once again the possibility of approaching the development of a model that is called upon to deal with a category that is becoming elitist at an accelerated rate.

Teaser of the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R as it passes through the Suzuka track

The new 2023 Honda Civic Type R takes on the Suzuka Speedway



Sling has published through their official profiles on social networks some very interesting images of the new Civic Type R. However, as might be expected, the specimen shown is heavily camouflaged. Specifically, with the characteristic camouflage in which red is the main color. In addition to making these new images public, it has been made clear where the “headquarters” of the team working on the project is currently located.

The new generation of Civic Type R is taking on the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. A route that is being used as a base of operations to complete an important phase of development. The objective is none other than to get the best set-up of the chassis. Recall that relatively recently this model was hunted facing the Nürburgring track located in Germany. Some of the most relevant circuits on the international scene are being decisive in development.

Under the hood there will be a 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine which will be refined to improve its power to approximately 330 hp. And most importantly, without resorting to electrification. In this way, the new Civic Type R will remain true to its origins. All this despite the fact that the new Civic will only be marketed in Europe with hybrid mechanics.

Sneak peek of the new generation Honda Civic Type R. Will be unveiled in 2022

The new Honda Civic Type R will be presented in 2022



This engine will be associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

The coming-out is set for next year 2022. However, the new Civic Type R will land in European dealerships as a 2023 model, suggesting that there is still plenty of time to see it hit our roads.