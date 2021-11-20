A reference to Hawkeye’s classic costume is in the latest promo for the series that will soon be released by Marvel Studios on digital platforms.

Hawkeye is nowhere near returning to action in the first two episodes of the first season, and his most recent promo evokes nostalgia for the classic costume Clint Barton has worn in comics.

Don’t Miss: Hawkeye Introduces His Individual Posters, And They’re Fantastic

In a promo shared by Marvel Studios, Kate Bishop talks to Hawkeye, whom she tries to convince to become her partner, even designing a costume proposal for her.

If you recognize the suit Bishop drew then you remember what Clint Barton’s classic suit looked like in the comics, with a suit that evokes his first appearance in Tales of Suspense # 57 (September, 1964).

Hawkeye was originally introduced as a villain, but he rectified the path and joined The Avengers in issue # 16.

Now Clint Barton will have to flee from several criminals who will seek to settle outstanding accounts after he served for five years as Ronin, taking justice to extreme levels.

As if this were not enough, Barton has also become the target of Yelena Belova, who will hunt him down by blaming him for the death of Black Widow.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh made his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The Hawkeye series will arrive on Disney Plus on November 24, 2021.

It may interest you: Hawkeye: Kate Bishop, Lucky Pizza Dog and Clint Barton save Christmas

Source: Marvel

Hawkeye hits the mark in SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

Clint Barton, a very experienced professional; Kate Bishop, a talented beginner. Two Hawkeyes hanging out, exchanging arrows, teaming up… It’s not what they think, they’re just friends, the only string that connects them is the bow.

Barton has enough problems with his ex-girlfriend, ex-wife, a “friend” and a redhead with his dream car; plus the army of gangsters in pants who wants the building they bought back and a dog who accumulates problems and has a nose for homicide and a great taste for pizza.

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico brings you Hawkeye Vol. 1, authored by Matt Fraction, in a special volume that you cannot miss.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction