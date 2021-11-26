A data miner has leaked the new Halo Infinite weapon variants. In Halo 5, 343 Industries introduced an interesting first with weapon variants. In the campaign, these weapon variants were hidden throughout certain levels, granting players a strength boost especially useful for higher difficulties. The variants were much more controversial in Halo 5 multiplayer, as they could only be obtained through random card packs.

According to discover there will be six variants of weapons by Halo Infinite. Players will be able to access these through custom in-game settings. It’s unclear when or how 343 plans to officially introduce these new Halo Infinite weapon variants to multiplayer.

New Halo Infinite Weapon Variants

The six Halo Infinite weapon variants discovered include the Convergence Bulldog, which brings a larger magazine and less bullet dispersion; the MA40 Longshot, which has fewer bullets but a 1.65x zoom; the S7 Flexfire, with a load of 10 rounds; the BR75 Breacher, with a faster rate of fire but a slightly smaller magazine; the Rapidfire Pulse Carbine, with a higher rate of fire, and the Volatile Skewer, which has projectiles that explode shortly after reaching their target.

Those interested in checking out the Halo Infinite weapon variants can do so right now. They just have to start a custom game with Party mode on an offline server just like the filtering explains it.