New Halo Infinite gameplay on Xbox One

Yesterday the first glimpse of Halo Infinite running in a Xbox One, and although we only had the opportunity to see about 30 seconds, Tom Warren from The Verge has published new material of this game in the last generation of consoles of Microsoft.

The gameplay in question is courtesy of a livestream that 343 Industries held yesterday, where we were shown a new glimpse of Halo Infinite in the current and past generation of Xbox.

Although obviously the best way to play it will be on a console Series X | S, it seems that Infinite you won’t have much trouble running on a Xbox One, or so we hope.

Halo Infinite is slated for release later this year on consoles Xbox and PC.

Via: Tom warren

