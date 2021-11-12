December 8 is getting closer and closer, which means that the Halo Infinite launch, after so long, is closer than ever. Although, several weeks ago the first gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign, which left us more than satisfied compared to what was shown more than a year ago. So now, after having little information from the story mode, 343 Industries has shared via IGN, a new gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign, thus revealing a lot of new and interesting details.

In this new gameplay of the Halo Infinite campaign, he has shown us new details about the boss battles, such as the Brute Tremonious, where we have seen how the Master Chief can collect the modified versions of the Banished weapons and even use them in a future when they resupply at friendly bases. It was also revealed that some enemy bosses such as Tremonious, will have support in combat, this time it has been with two Jackals.

New details have also been revealed about the outposts that we will find around the world. There are two types of outposts, the first are the forward operating bases or FOB, which are full of banished enemies, which once they are eliminated, can be commanded by friendly marines and can be used to call up weapons or vehicles. The second type of outpost is “dungeon” structures larger than FOBs and where many of the missions in the main Halo Infinite story take place.

As we explore the open world, we will also come across special UNSC boxes containing a collectible called Spartan Cores. As you can see, this new gameplay is full of new features, such as the special scan tool that will help us reveal more collectibles and more.