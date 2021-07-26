New GTA Online Update Includes Very Hard To Kill NPC Based On Terminator

GTA Online has received a host of new content due to its recent update: Los Santos Tuners. From totally new missions to a huge increase in possible modifications for our cars, this seems like a great time to return to the title, if you had left it parked before.

How could it be otherwise, Los Santos Tuners has also brought a large number of new Easter eggs to the game. In the case of the news that we bring you, The new GTA Online update includes a very hard to kill NPC based on Terminator.

As they have found on the YouTube channel GTA Series Videos, the NPC in question is dressed entirely in black and wears sunglasses (yellow in this case), wearing a look that is somewhat reminiscent of the famous character played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Although there are those who might argue that his look does not have to be a reference to the movie, one of the most important aspects is where he appears on the map. We can find this NPC on a film set, who often appears near the channel of the saints, “Los Santos Storm Drain” which is based on the LA River in Los Angeles. One of the most famous scenes in Terminator 2 was shot there.

If you meet this NPC on the set, you should know that he is quite difficult to kill and that he sometimes even gets up from the ground when he appears to have died. However, it can be killed, if you wish.

