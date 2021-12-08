Gowns that protect nurses from viruses like COVID-19 may be safer. More comfortable and sustainable thanks to research from the University of Nottingham Trent.

New gown prototypes are being sampled in a polyester and carbon fabric

A team led by Professor Katherine Townsend, Nottingham School of Art and Design, is working in collaboration with Dr Sonja Sterman of the University of Maribor. This, to redesign the isolation gown to be reusable while improving fit and protection.

The new gown prototypes are being sampled in a specially developed polyester and carbon fabric in the UK. Which have antiviral properties and can be washed at high enough temperatures to eliminate all viruses and bacteria.

This fabrication would allow the gowns to be safely reused after laundering. Which would help reduce the impact on the environment, since most of the existing isolation gowns are thrown away after a single use.

The gown designs have been based on feedback provided by healthcare workers treating people with COVID-19. Including nurses from the University of Nottingham NHS Trust and Diaverum UK hospitals.

A key advance, based on user feedback, is increased user convenience. Which allows nurses to perform their duties more easily.

“Nurses do such an important job of risking their own personal health for their patients. So it is important that they are provided with the best possible equipment, ”said Professor Townsend, professor of fashion and textile practice.

“Nowadays, isolation gowns don’t have the research and development that a typical uniform offers. But they are used every day to protect thousands of people on the front lines of healthcare.

“It’s about moving to a higher level of design and fit. That it is sustainable in terms of the environment and suitability for the user ”.

The designs, of which there are three prototypes

Designs, of which there are three prototypes, feature ribbed necklines for comfort, dropped sleeves and raglan for easy arm movements, and deep cuffs with thumbholes that can be turned to fit arm length individual.

One design fastens at the back, similar to a traditional dress. Another buckles on the front left shoulder in a secure manner for easy donning (donning) and doffing (doffing). Which reduces the possibility of cross contamination. The third dress is zero waste to maximize sustainability.

Dresses are being created in three different bundled sizes – Small, Medium, and Large – to fit sizes XS to XXXL. Which makes them more appropriate for people, as existing dresses are generally one-size-fits-all.

Professor Townsend added: “Our designs are responsive to COVID-19 and beyond; They are intended to support healthcare workers treating people in any acute care setting.

Researchers are working with a private sector PPE provider

“Most of the nurses told us that while existing PPE makes them feel protected, it can often be uncomfortable to wear due to poor fit and fabric quality, which were common problems we encountered.

“Comfort is key in this context, as someone could be wearing one of these dresses for a very long shift and performing their role under a lot of stress.

“By improving comfort, we can help prevent nurses from being distracted by their clothing and give them greater peace of mind by giving them more room to focus on caring for patients.”

In addition to Dr. Sterman, a specialist in uniforms and corporate apparel, the team includes pattern cut designers Eloise Salter and Karen Harrigan from NTU’s fashion department.

The researchers are working with a private sector PPE provider with the next stage of the project involving user testing with nurses in UK hospitals.

