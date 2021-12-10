The preshow of The Game Awards 2021 has had several announcements in the half hour that it has had. One of the great news that we have known has been the confirmation of the release date of Tunic, the title starring a fox from ID @ XBOX with a strong influence on the Zelda saga.

However, this has not been the only announcement that we have had throughout the night. The people of Focus Entertainment have had their presence in the preshow of The Game Awards 2021 with a new Evil West gameplay, a hack & slash with steampunk aesthetics starring a cowboy that will arrive next year 2022.

Beat and blast your way through our first #EvilWest Gameplay Trailer! 💥 Slay hell-spawn in visceral, explosive third-person combat in 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. pic.twitter.com/UD0wgOke4W – Focus Entertainment #TheGameAwards (@Focus_entmt) December 10, 2021

New gameplay of Evil West, the Hack & Slash Steampunk of cowboys

As confirmed in the video itself, Evil West will arrive next year 2022 on a date yet to be determined to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC consoles. However, the people of Focus have already let us see in depth what their new title will be like.

As we can see in the new Evil West gameplay, the title will offer us a third person adventure starring a cowboy with a steampunk aesthetic, in which we will have to combine fast melee attacks with the use of short and long distance weapons, as well as special powers.

Evil West will hit the market next year 2022.