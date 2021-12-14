December has been pretty good for Microsoft’s flagship service, and a new game is now available on Xbox Game Pass. It’s about Among Us. A not inconsiderable announcement, considering that Among Us is launched for the first time on consoles directly on the Microsoft service. Additionally, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be joining the service throughout the day, great news considering that very little time has passed after its release, with its second season available.

Among Us, the unique cooperative multiplayer game from Innersloth, is now available on Android, iOS, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass for PC and Nintendo Switch. It’s pretty amazing that it’s the newest game on Xbox Game Pass.

New game on Xbox Game Pass

Late 2020 It was confirmed by Xbox and the Innersloth team that Among Us would be coming to Xbox consolesincluding the new generation, later this year in 2021. Among Us is undoubtedly an innovative cooperative multiplayer online game developed by Innersloth that has taken the world by storm. It launched in 2018, but was not commercially successful until the Twitch broadcast boom. Now Among Us has millions of players. And now it will feature more being the new game on Xbox Game Pass.

The other New game on Xbox Game Pass is Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Throughout the day, this game will be available on the service in conjunction with the new season. This is the list of new games on Xbox Game Pass: