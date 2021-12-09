A few days ago, the Redmonds announced the new Xbox Game Pass games for the first half of this month of December 2021, of which we already have 7 of them available, in the company of the big surprise from Serious Sam 4 that has arrived in its launch directly to the catalog. But now, a few hours ago a new game has landed on Xbox Game Pass, which this time is Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

Although, before showing you a brief description, the download link and the platforms on which this new game is available on Xbox Game Pass, from SomosXbox we remind you that Man of Medan and 5 other games to leave Xbox Game Pass in early December. You already know that removing from the First Party games, the rest of them are only accessible for one season.

New game available on Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud: Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

BODIES. Everyone has it and everyone wants it. You are an organ merchant, funneling meaty meat parts into a strange, evolving and desperate universe full of customers. Take on the ruthless organ market. Trade Viscera with Doubtful Figures. Prevent vampire leeches’ organs from devouring the rest of the merchandise inside your cargo hold. Flood the galaxies with meat. Make a profit. This is Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator– The Sci-Fi Body Horror Market Tycoon You Didn’t Know You Needed.