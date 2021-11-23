November is ending but the good news does not stop, because a new game on Xbox Game Pass It is now available. This is Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition that you can now download and play on your Xbox and PC through Microsoft’s star service. In addition, throughout the day DEEEER Simulator will be available to complete the interesting offer of games that come to the service every month full of diversity for all tastes.

The new game on Xbox Game Pass, Mortal Shell, was a very well received by critics and players alike, for delivering a well-designed Soulslike experience within an AA game budget. DEEEER Simulator, on the other hand, arrives at the service launch.

New game on Xbox Game Pass

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition is the new game on Xbox Game Pass after an intense month of releases. Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers got their hands on Forza Horizon 5, which stands out as the highest rated game release of 2021 so far. Being able to play Forza Horizon 5 for no more than the cost of your Xbox Game Pass subscription is big business, and a testament to the value of the service.

DEEEER Simulator and Mortal Shell are not the last Xbox Game Pass games for November 2021. New game additions to Xbox Game Pass will end on November 30 with Evil Genius 2: World Domination that arrives at its launch. Like DEEEER Simulator, Evil Genius 2 has been around for a while on PC, but makes its console debut as an Xbox Game Pass first-day game. These are the new games on Xbox Game Pass: