November 11 is a special date for Xbox fans, because it is already a new game available on Xbox Game Pass, and in addition to this, two other new games will be throughout the day. Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass library continues to expand, with good and varied titles coming to the service regularly. Although some games end up leaving Xbox Game Pass after some time, more are always coming.

These range from AAA hits like Scarlet Nexus to charming indie games like Celeste. The new game on Xbox Game Pass that you can download right now is One Step From Eden, an interesting title that mixes several genres. In addition to this, the expected GTA Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition and the Skyrim Special Edition update can also be downloaded by all Xbox Game Pass users this November 11.

New game available on Xbox Game Pass

The new game on Xbox Game Pass, One Step From Eden, uses a grid-based real-time battle mechanic from the Mega Man Battle Network series and takes things further with some aspects of deck building and roguelike. This allows players to take on different bosses by obtaining powerful spells and artifacts. It has nine playable characters, as well as dialogue options that can shape the path the story will take.

When will GTA Trilogy Remastered be available on Xbox?

One Step From Eden launched last year to great fan and critical success, though it never made it to Xbox as of yet. If we also add to this the Skyrim next-gen update, that will bring a renewal to the experience of this incredible game, and of course the arrival of the remastered version of the classic GTA San Andreas, this will undoubtedly be a great date for many. This is the list of games available: