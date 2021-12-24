New game announced for Xbox Game Pass

Today the announcement of a new game for Xbox Game Pass, at least in its console version. During the Game Awards, it had already been announced as a new game for Xbox Game Pass on PC. 2021 has been quite an interesting year for Xbox Game Pass if you are a fan of simulators, with products like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Lawn Mowing Simulator available on console. The aforementioned game is Pigeon Simulator, which will arrive on Xbox Game Pass console in 2022.

The new game for Xbox Game Pass is described as a roguelite sandbox, with a rich mix of handcrafted content and procedurally generated elements to create a unique experience every time you play. The idea is to play as the most notorious birds in the world and help them in their quest for revenge, love and world domination.

Pigeon Simulator: the new game for Xbox Game Pass

Pigeon Simulator, the new game for Xbox Game Pass, no exact release date yet, beyond that it will come out in 2022. According to its steam page, will be released in Early Access to incorporate many ideas from the community and allow the game to become something that everyone can love and enjoy. Also in addition to Xbox Game Pass PC and console, its launch on xCloud has already been confirmed. We will still have to wait to see the final version of the game.

The game proposal is to live like different birds from birth, survive the different circumstances in which you are born at random, explore, learn.