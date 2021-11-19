New game announced for Xbox Game Pass

Has been announced a new game for Xbox Game Pass. This is a rather unusual one, and one that you are definitely going to want to try, even if just for the sake of understanding how this is a video game. That’s right, Lawn Mowing Simulator, the lawn mowing sim, is back on its feet, and it’s officially heading to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. For those of you who haven’t experienced this masterpiece yet, it’s pretty much what it says on the tin: a pretend game about mowing the lawn.

It has a career mode, several officially licensed mowers, surprisingly impressive visuals, and pleasant gameplay. Yes, mowing the lawn is really fun in Lawn Mowing Simulator, so you should be glad it’s the new game for Xbox Game Pass.

New game for Xbox Game Pass

It’s amazing what developers can do with games today. Plus, the new Xbox Game Pass game is exclusive to Xbox Series X | S, so Xbox One players will miss out. Unless it is added to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which would make it streaming on Xbox One at the very least. Lawn Mowing Simulator is coming to Game Pass “soon”, although the official date of his arrival has not yet been announced.

In Lawn Mowing Simulator you can experience the beauty and detail of mowing your lawn from the great British countryside. This is the only simulator that allows you to drive an authentic and extensive list of licensed real-world mowers from prestigious manufacturers, while managing your lawn mowing business.