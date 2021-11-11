Every beginning and middle of the month, Microsoft announces the list of games that will join Xbox Game Pass over the next 15 days. On November 1, the company announced which would be the titles that will reach the service until the middle of the month, with great news such as Forza Horizon 5.
However, it is very common that during a month there is some confirmation about a new game coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, as has happened today. Thanks to a publication shared by the official Xbox Game Pass account, we have learned that we will have another title on the service from the day of its launch.
New Game Announced Coming to Xbox Game Pass at Launch
Specifically, The new game coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch will be DEEEER Simulator. The game will arrive, both in the market and in the Microsoft service on November 23, and it has been by a publication of PLAYSIM, a developer studio, so we have learned that the title will arrive on Game Pass.
DEEEER Simulator is a game in which you will take on the role of your average, everyday deer. Use your stretchy neck, stabbing horns, and everything a deer has in its arsenal to get through town. Have fun and play with the other animals or decimate the city until there is nothing left in this “slow life city destruction game”. Test yourself enough mischief and you will have to face an extra tough animal police. Kung fu master sheep, bears that transform into police cars and rabbits with ridiculously overdeveloped ears… they are all there to get you! Live life as a deer in the city and unleash your true potential! And don’t forget to discover the dark secret behind the city …
So, you know, if you want to play DEEEER Simulator, stay tuned for November 23rd.