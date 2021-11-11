Every beginning and middle of the month, Microsoft announces the list of games that will join Xbox Game Pass over the next 15 days. On November 1, the company announced which would be the titles that will reach the service until the middle of the month, with great news such as Forza Horizon 5.

However, it is very common that during a month there is some confirmation about a new game coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, as has happened today. Thanks to a publication shared by the official Xbox Game Pass account, we have learned that we will have another title on the service from the day of its launch.

New Game Announced Coming to Xbox Game Pass at Launch

Specifically, The new game coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch will be DEEEER Simulator. The game will arrive, both in the market and in the Microsoft service on November 23, and it has been by a publication of PLAYSIM, a developer studio, so we have learned that the title will arrive on Game Pass.

