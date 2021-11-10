There are classics that never die. When we talk about fabrics for the autumn-winter season, the first that come to mind are knitwear, corduroy, hair or sheepskin. Soft, warm and tasty materials with which to face the cold without losing style. The new Stradivarius collection makes it very clear: the winter time of year is to wear the most huggable clothes.





The proposal, tinged with earth tones, brown, raw and a touch of trendy green (the Kelly green from Pantone, of course), this line opts for pieces that are easy to wear on a day-to-day basis. The undisputed star is the brown biker jacket with contrasting ecru hair (59.99 euros). Such is its success that, despite having just hit the web, it is now only available on the XS and S (but they will surely replenish stock in brief).





In addition to the showy jacket, we find an appetizing white shearling vest (45.99 euros), various sweaters turtleneck woven knit (25.99 euros), comfortable plush trousers (12.99 euros) and another seventies style corduroy (25.99 euros).









Another of the strengths of this collection are the accessories. In particular, we highlight some sole ankle boots track lined with sheepskin, which are in white and in leather (45.99 euros), and a checkered scarf in XXL format (15.99 euros) that promises that our neck is safe until well into spring.

Finally, we cannot avoid referring to the powerful makeup that the model wears in the photographs. We love the electric blue shadow that covers the entire eyelid, and how it is accompanied by well-defined eyebrows and lips nude.









Photographs | Stradivarius