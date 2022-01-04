Samsung is joining the NFT craze and will add a feature to its televisions so that users can buy them straight from the couch.

Cryptocurrencies are the order of the day and in recent years a new trend has emerged that drinks directly from this electronic money, these are the NFTs. This acronym may not sound like anything to you or that you have extensive knowledge due to being completely immersed in this world.

And, is that, the NFT seems to have come to stay or so many enthusiastic users say. The most skeptical do not have much faith in these digital goods and, honestly, normal. Everything can be an NFT, any type of file can be converted into an NFT; it does not matter if it is video, audio, document or image.

Taking into account all that an NFT can be, it is not surprising that many people join the bandwagon of making money quickly and without much effort, but now it seems that companies will also begin to promote this type of content. Samsung has been one of the first to position itself.

Your announcement today has caused quite a stir. And, is that, would be working on a new feature for their televisions, this addition would come to get users to see the NFTs from the comfort of the sofa and, also, buy them if they wish to do so.

This new platform of buying and selling of NFT it would be promoted by Samsung as it is included in their televisions. Among the most important features about this new addition is the fact that users will be able to see the NFT in its entirety before purchasing it, as well as being able to learn about the NFTs and the blockchain..

That Samsung bets directly on this type of content may not end up liking many users. In addition, the nft trading And cryptocurrencies are still quite a niche thing, so it is sobering that all this hassle has been taken.