Xiaomi has just released a very striking and interesting update for its mobiles. It’s about a floating menu very similar to the one Samsung He has been using his mobiles for years. This is a sidebar that appears when you swipe from the edge and it hosts apps, shortcuts and more. It is a function in tests that, little by little, is reaching the devices that update the security app. We tell you how it is and how can you test it on your Xiaomi.

This is the new floating bar of Xiaomi mobiles

For years, users have had to turn to third-party applications to simulate Samsung’s floating menu on other devices. Now all users of a Xiaomi mobile You are in luck: if you want to have this type of menu, you can activate it. It is very useful and its operation promises to be much more stable than that of a third-party app.

This menu is called Smart Toolbox and quite simple. You just have to activate it and enter its configuration. It is necessary to select which applications or shortcuts you want to have on hand and to include them in the side menu. It is possible to configure it whenever you want.

Once it is configured you simply must swipe from the edge that you choose and this menu will appear for you to open one of the apps that you have included. It is a very good way to have a extended space on the home screen, but hidden.

How to activate the new Xiaomi Smart Toolbox

At the moment it is only working on some mobiles, although it is a function that will reach all the company’s devices. What’s more, it is not even necessary to update the MIUI version.

At the moment the function is linked to the Xiaomi mobile security application. It does not arrive by magic, you must install it yourself. Simply download its APK, install it and go to ‘Special Features‘within the settings. If you see ‘Smart Toolbox‘will mean that it has been activated.

If you install the APK and you do not see the new section in ‘Special Functions’, unfortunately you still cannot test the function. It is possible that during the next few weeks the update will be extended and many more company mobiles will include it.

What do you think of this new feature for your Xiaomi mobile? Are you going to use it?

Source, Via