New FIFA 22 gameplay: schedule and where to watch it

After showing up just a few weeks ago, FIFA 22 came true with Kylian Mbappé repeating as the cover of the EA Sports game. One of the biggest novelties of this year’s installment is the HyperMotion Technology, which promises to recreate the movements of real players thanks to a learning algorithm after having recorded 22 players in an 11 against 11. In this way, more than 4,000 new animations can be seen in action in the new soccer game that today will present a new gameplay. Will be at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) through the following video:

It should be noted that the news of the HyperMotion Technology will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. In addition, the power of next-generation consoles allows for greater player intelligence and gives everyone the ability to better understand formations and movements, both offensive and defensive, to take their strategies one step further. The ability to take up to 6 times more decisions per second makes attackers more aware of their surroundings, and allows them to run smarter to develop plays and react faster to fumbles.

FIFA 22 launches October 1

FIFA 22 global launch will occur next October 1, 2021. However, FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition will enable access to the game from September 27, 2021, four days before launch. The Dual Version is only available when purchasing FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition. The Standard Edition of FIFA 22 does not include the Double version, so if you buy it on PS4 and then you want to update to PS5, you will have to go through the box again.

FIFA 22 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Nintendo Switch will once again settle for Legacy Edition, a team roster update, and sadly little else.