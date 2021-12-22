“Club del Antojo Saludable versus Atlético Chatarra”. This is the name of the new advertising campaign with which the federal government seeks to promote good nutrition, especially among the youngest.

The campaign stars characters such as Mamey Canseco, Graciela La Chela, Media Naranja and Chescolin, among others.

The marketing and advertising campaign to promote healthy foods uses sports and well-known characters among children as a communication strategy.

The advertisement is based on a soccer match that faces two very different rivals when it comes to food: on the one hand, “Atlético Chatarra”, on the other, “Club del Antojo Saludable”.

The person in charge of communication for the Presidency of the Republic, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, shared a video on December 21 at night with which this new stage of the campaign began.

“We must raise awareness about the damage caused by processed foods, with excess sugar and fat.” The text is part of the message that Ramírez Cuevas published on Twitter and other social networks, along with the spot.

In the “match”, “Atlético Chatarra” commits fouls and receives reprimands for “excess fat, sugars and too many calories”. Likewise, in this first installment, he scores the initial goal and wins the first stage of the game.

However, the campaign does not end here. The match will continue and it is expected that the “Healthy Craving Club” will be able to turn the result around.

