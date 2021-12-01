According to a new report, Microsoft is testing a feature to improve image quality on Xbox Cloud Gaming, the service that lets you play new games over the Internet, even on a squalid old computer. Clarity boostAs they call it, it aims to make games look better through some client-side rendering improvements.

Currently the feature is only supported by a trial version of the browser Microsoft Edge, and it is planned to implement soon in Edge normal. Playing Xbox Cloud Gaming on an older PC is a tempting prospect, but the nature of running an play on a remote server while streaming the screen to the player as a video has a cost of input latency and image quality. Clarity boost aims to help with that second problem.

The announcement of Microsoft explain that Clarity boost “uses a set of client-side upscaling to improve the visual quality of video streaming“. That’s all they say. If you play in the cloud and want to check the news, you should download Microsoft Edge Canary , the trial version of your browser.

From there, start a cloud game as usual, then search ‘Enable Clarity Boost‘ on the menu ‘More Actions‘. Microsoft cautions that you may “notice a decrease in device performance (eg increased battery drain)” if you are using it, although that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

I have long been skeptical of the technologies of “image enhancement“because they were rubbish when they were first introduced. Today, DLSS technology from Nvidia it’s apparently good enough to be a very welcome feature in games for a ‘free’ performance boost, and I’ve also heard good things about AMD’s super-resolution FidelityFX.