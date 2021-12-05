The anticipation for Halo Infinite has inspired a former fan to create a Emotional trailer reminiscent of Halo’s legacy. In this trailer we can see how the franchise has brought people together over the years. The game’s free multiplayer mode launched on November 15 (a month earlier than announced) as a surprise celebration of Xbox’s 20th anniversary. Fans have played Halo Infinite multiplayer a lot, with its full and official release just a few days away.

During the development of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries stressed that it wanted to recreate the Halo multiplayer experience that helped the series become one of the most popular multiplayer franchises ever, and enrich the Halo legacy.

New fan-created trailer celebrates Halo’s legacy

A veteran fan of Halo and filmmaker named Nicholas Young has enjoyed Halo Infinite so much that he has made a trailer that can bring a tear to anyone with fond memories of Halo. The trailer shows a group of friends recreating their multiplayer games in his backyard, with foam dart guns, red flags, and even blue “sticky grenades.” The trailer is full of little details.

They discover a serious desynchronization problem in Halo Infinite multiplayer

The beautiful halo theme music continues to play, and the narrative concludes that Halo’s multiplayer grew many groups of friends and helped create some of the best player memories.