After several days in which Epic Games has been offering a new free game from the Epic Games Store on a daily basisAs a reason for the Christmas celebration, the company has already returned to the same old model, announcing which will be the next title that we will be able to download next week at no cost.

This has happened after the last of the Christmas titles is available, being neither more nor less than the last trilogy of Tomb Raider, which was developed by the people of Crystal Dynamics; and that Gods Will Fall joined this afternoon. Now, we can know that the new free game from the Epic Games Store will be Galactic Civilizations III, that will be available from next January 13 at 17:00 Spanish time, and until January 20 at the same time.

What if one day humans woke up to find that they were not alone in the galaxy? They go into space and discover other extraterrestrial civilizations with their own stories and motivations looking to make a name for themselves. Choose your race (Human, Drengin, Altarian and many more) and lead your civilization to a golden age in one of the greatest empire building games ever created.

Research new technologies, design starships, and colonize new worlds as you face threats and overcome challenges from mysterious new origins. Negotiate trade treaties and agreements, wage wars, spy on your enemies and promote your best citizens. And when you’re done, replay one of the many alien civilizations included, each with its own story, tech tree, ship components, and more.

Therefore, you know, if you want to get hold of the new free game from the Epic Games Store, stay tuned for next January 13 or before the end of the period to acquire them on the 20th of the same month.