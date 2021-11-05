As happens every week, Epic Games already offers players the new title, thus joining the list of all free games on the Epic Games Store. This time we are talking about Aven Colony, which is available from this moment until next November 11 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time.

Despite the fact that in the last month the company has been interspersing the decision to offer one or more titles for the platform, this time Epic Games has returned to what we were used to previously and that it has already done this week, offering the possibility of getting a new free “game” from the Epic Games Store. We put quotes because this time what the company will offer will be a Rogue Company expansion pack, which will be available from next November 11, 2021 at 17:00 Spanish time, with November 18 being the last day it will be available to players.

Rogue Company Epic Pack

Kick off Season 4 with this FREE exclusive pack from Epic Games! Unlock Blade and Scorch, two incendiary mercenaries who use fire and napalm. You will also receive the Infernal Blade outfit and 20,000 Battle Pass XP! And all for FREE!

Unlock Blade and Scorch

Infernal Blade Suit

20,000 Battle Pass XP

Today comes a new free game to the Epic Games Store

Therefore, you know, if you want to get hold of the new free game from the Epic Games StoreStay tuned for next November 11 or before the end of the period to acquire them on the 18th of the same month.