The new drugs Molnupiravir and Paxlovid are a tool, a complement to treat COVID-19. Which should not replace vaccination, nor consider them as a cure by themselves, agreed the experts Carlos Arias Ortiz and Alejandro Sánchez Flores, from the Institute of Biotechnology of the UNAM.

New drugs that do NOT cure. But they prevent the severity of the disease

The new drugs, Arias Ortiz specified, are a treatment for people who have been diagnosed and are at risk of severe illness or death. “They are not medicines that heal. But they prevent the severity of the disease and also death ”. The available data that we have indicates that the possibility of death is very low, if they are taken.

In turn, Sánchez Flores commented: having these treatments gives us one more combat tool. We know that despite having vaccines that prevent severe symptoms and death, some cases get out of control.

There is always a percentage in which the vaccine does not generate the expected immune response and to have access to the drug. Especially at the beginning of the symptoms, it gives us that option of being able to reduce the cases of serious diseases. It is a supplement that should not replace vaccination.

The two drugs will be an additional strategy

Molnupiravir, from the US pharmaceutical company Merck, received authorization in the United Kingdom and also approval for emergency use from the EMA (European Medicines Agency). As a treatment for COVID-19, and the same response is expected from the FDA in the United States. Meanwhile, Paxlovid, from the US-based Pfizer, requested authorization from the US regulatory body on November 9.

The two drugs will be an additional strategy that will reduce deaths in the cases that require it. But according to Carlos Arias, it is not recommended for all people who contract COVID-19, but for those who are older and with comorbidities. That is to say, risk of suffering a severe illness or death.

Therefore, it is not intended to be prescribed for young people, particularly those without disorders.

How effective are they?

It is important to know that the clinical trials of both drugs are not published and are not peer-reviewed, so only the statements of the companies that developed them are available, said Arias Ortiz.

“In the case of Molnupiravir, 7 percent of the patients treated with the drug were hospitalized versus 14 percent of the group who did not take it. On the other hand, during the study no people who had received the drug died, while in the group that was given a placebo there were eight deaths, so it has 100 percent protection against death and 50 percent effectiveness against severe illness.

“In the case of Paxlovid, what they found was that 0.8 percent of those in the study had to be hospitalized, versus 7 percent of the placebo group; this implies an 89 percent effectiveness against hospitalization. And against death, 100 percent effectiveness was reported, against seven deaths among those who received the placebo, ”said Carlos Arias.

The tests were so effective that they were discontinued for ethical reasons, as it is not okay to continue giving placebos to people with comorbidities, when treatment can be given.

Medications are not a substitute, people should be clear about it

For Alejandro Sánchez “the medications will help prevent serious symptoms and death. Just as vaccines do, but so that in the end that number that falls outside the percentage of effectiveness can be treated with pills. If we think about it a little, this gives a much lower bottleneck because the production would not be so massive. That would give a cost reduction. But drugs are not a substitute, people should be clear about it. It is a complement, an extra lifeline ”.

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council