Digital transformation is an increasingly common theme, and with this in mind, Garmin is looking for a new payment option for all its customers with “Garmin Pay”.

All Inbursa customers who have a Visa debit or credit card will be able to make all the payments they want from their Garmin watch.

Garmin Pay, an easier payment option

The main reason for launching Garmin Pay is to facilitate all the payment options that any user has, so as not to limit their chores or relaxation times.

The only thing that users will need to use the Garmin function is to have an Inbursa account, a credit / debit card and sign up from their cell phone, without having to do anything additional.

Simple, easy and secure payments

When you have everything synchronized, when paying for any service, you will only have to bring the Garmin clock to the terminal and voila, payments will be made automatically.

This way of paying from Garmin, seeks that users have less and less contact with physical buttons or cash, simplifying everything in a single step.

“With this new payment option, in Inbursa we reaffirm our commitment to offer our clients the best service, bringing the most advanced technology to carry out their transactions,” Inbursa said in a statement.

Photo: Androphoria

Each purchase made with Garmin Pay, provides all the necessary security measures, since it has Visa “Token Service” technology.

This feature replaces sensitive account information with a digital identifier or “token”, which is one of the main and most secure digital payment methods.

Can I pay anywhere?

In addition to ensuring user data and ease of use, Garmin Pay also has the practicality of being accepted in thousands of establishments, from markets, pharmacies, restaurants, etc.

It is important to note that each establishment where payment is required must have a terminal and technology enabled with NFC, so that it can be executed correctly.

Photo: Garmin

“By adding Garmin Pay to our portfolio of digital solutions, it allows us to offer cutting-edge alternatives for a customer profile with an active lifestyle and in contact with nature,” the statement added.

Finally, to be able to configure everything from your cell phone, you need the Garmin Connect app, select Garmin Pay, and follow the steps indicated.