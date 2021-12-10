It is the equivalent of the BMW X7 M that the German brand has not wanted to make of this SUV. The luxurious and sporty Alpina SUV has been hunted again in tests, this time in spy photos further south of Europe. The Alpina XB7 Facelift 2023 is very camouflaged, although it does reveal some improvements that it will have.

The BMW X7 M should have been the great beast of the German brand, but its leaders considered that the M50 was more than enough for this model that, for now, is the top of the SUV range awaiting the arrival of the new XM in one year. The sportier alternative to the colossus of SUVs is the Alpina XB7 And, like the starting model and in parallel, it is also undergoing a facelift.

The new spy photos of the Alpina XB7 Facelift 2023 they show the sporty SUV in an unusual setting, and much further to southern Europe than we’ve seen it in recent months. With its characteristic bright blue color on the bodywork, the front and rear of this more raw X7 remain camouflaged, revealing the new thin light strip that is located at the edges of the front beam. dividing the light clusters as in the XM and in the new generation 7 Series.

The Alpina XB7 Facelift 2023 moves to warmer climates to test its technical improvements

The Alpina XB7 Facelift will hit the market in mid-2023

The front is very camouflaged, still with additional panels riveted on the original bodywork to avoid revealing any detail, taking into account that the Alpina model cannot reveal any detail before the X7 Facelift, so it goes to line. What the images do show is a new lip on the lower edge of the front bumper, at the same time that the air intake under the license plate has a different constitution, with a larger radar sensor in the center of the piece.

The blue calipers are visible on both axles, behind the attractive star-patterned wheels, while at the rear the changes are also more important. In addition to the pilots presenting a new style, it is the bumper is the one that attracts the most attention because it is completely new, diverting the retro-reflectors to a higher position. Some improvements that will also be transferred to the interior, inheriting the arsenal of new features implemented in the BMW X7 Facelift, but with the Alpina complement, with new materials and decorations, in addition to a digital instrument panel adapted to the image of the preparer.

The Alpina XB7 Facelift will also benefit from improvements made by the 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine block, although its 612 hp of maximum power will remain intact. The block adopt 48 Volt MHEV technology, so your efficiency in terms of fuel consumption and emissions will be greatly increased. What will be improved will be the chassis configuration, with a revised air suspension, and also the operation of the 8-speed gearbox. The Alpina XB7 will return to the market in mid-2023, prior presentation at the end of 2022.