Everything seems to indicate that Compulsion Games and Obsidian Entertainment have some hidden projects ready to launch in the coming years, since New details on these exclusives have been revealed that have not been announced. These are expected to be released throughout 2022, but seeing the work of both studios, perhaps the premiere of these new IPs would be further away than is thought.

Through Windows Central, some very curious and attractive details of these new projects of the studios have been revealed. In the article, which is quite explanatory, in addition to making these specific titles known, it is also mentioned that it has been heard of a New Xbox Publishing Partnership codenamed ‘Vonnegut’, and a new exclusive title named ‘Velvet’, although absolutely nothing is known about them.

New details revealed on unannounced Compulsion and Obsidian exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Detailing Compulsion’s upcoming Xbox title, codenamed “Midnight.” We also have details on Obsidian’s fourth project, named “Pentiment.” Read: https://t.co/maJGM8h9qb#Xbox – Windows Central Gaming (@WCGamingTweets) November 11, 2021

Obsidian CEO explains why they have joined Microsoft

As specified in the portal, the new Compulsion game (known as We Happy Few), has the code name of “Midnight”, and it is described that it will be “a third person action game set in a dark and fantastic world”. Apparently, it would feature magic and great fantastic beasts with a gothic setting, being a single player title. Furthermore, the Obsidian game is codenamed “Pentiment,” and would be directed by Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity director Josh Sawyer. It is detailed that it will be a game full of dialogues, centered on an assassination conspiracy, described as “a narrative role-playing adventure.”

Both games are not expected to see the light of day very soon. In the case of the Compulsion project, this would be the furthest, since its premiere would be ready for “a couple of years more.” On the contrary, the Obsidian game could be released at the end of 2022, but without an exact date. Undoubtedly, excellent and curious Microsoft projects, which have now become known raising expectations to see new scenarios and new adventures.

