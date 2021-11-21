For a long time there has been talk about a game of Star wars, which could reach the market thanks to Quantic Dream. What are the new details that came to light?

According to rumors, the future that awaits Star Wars is the High Republic. It is about a time that until now is little known and that places us 400 years before the events narrated in the Skywalker saga. From Disney and Lucasfilm they began to work on this story through books and comics, but apparently it will also be explored through a video game. New information ensures that Quantic Dream would be planning a new Star Wars game, which would be located precisely in the context of the High Republic. The project could be called Eclipse.

This information was brought to light by Jeff Grubb, a reporter for VentureBeat. “It is ready to be announced soon,” he said and then assured that he expects us to receive news “before the end of the year.” These words coincide with the program that Disney has planned to celebrate Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary: ​​under the Bring Home the Bounty program, it can be seen on the calendar that a new game will be announced on December 14.

The ambitious video game that Quantic Dream would prepare

On the other hand, the journalist revealed that “he is not sure” about the time in which the video game takes place, but noted that he believes it is “A game of the High Republic of Star Wars” and what’s called “Eclipse”. At the moment, these are all the details that are known about the possible title. However, let us remember that there have been rumors for several months: YouTube Gautoz had assured that the study headed by David Cage had signed an agreement with Disney, after finalizing its contract for three games with Sony.

“We are very excited to be able to open a door to such a rich and fertile era for our authors to explore.”, said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, on the official blog of the galactic universe, when they presented the comics and books dedicated to the High Republic.