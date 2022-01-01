Supercell brings to its gamer community the competitive desire and the speculation of new dates with the possible appearance of Knockout in the map rotation, among the new details of the Championship 2022 of Brawl Stars. Which we will explain to you next in this section of our complete Brawl Stars guide.

Competition in Brawl Stars

On the new details of the Championship 2022 of Brawl Stars it is officially confirmed that the first monthly qualifiers are now closed starting in February. However, the World Finals will kick off in March, but it raises doubts if Knockout will really come.

Also, among the official data of the new details of the Championship 2022 of Brawl Stars is that the Mid-Season Invitational will be launched, face-to-face event as long as it is allowed according to health conditions. There is also an economic increase of the Monthly Finals in the prizes.

Including among the new details of the Brawl Stars Championship 2022 the double elimination format. Too It is confirmed that 16 teams will be present at the World Finals, which are: 5 EMEA, 3 North America and North Latin America, 2 South Latin America, 2 EECA, 2 East Asia, 1 ML China, 1 SESA and ANZ.

Although there are no scheduled dates, it is to be expected that Brawl Stars is consistent with its narrative of the past years taking into account that this is one of its most important events. We can only wait for your gamer community and be attentive to everything that is coming in this exciting game.

In this way, we recommend you be attentive to its beginning and enjoy it to the fullest.