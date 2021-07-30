The first fruits of the collaboration between Facebook and Ray-Ban is closer to becoming a reality. The CEO of the social network, Mark Zuckerberg, said in the presentation of the financial results of the second quarter that the company’s next product will be a smart glasses.

“The glasses have their iconic form factor and they allow you to do some very cool things,” said the Facebook co-founder. “So I’m excited to put them in the hands of the people and continue to move towards augmented reality glasses in the future,” he added, though did not specify release dates of the products.

Little more official information is known about future Facebook smart glasses. It is not known exactly what it means by “cool stuff,” although the company previously said that the device will not have an integrated display. In other words, they will be devices that will prepare the way for augmented reality glasses.

Previous rumors claim that Facebook’s smart glasses will allow you to make and receive calls, as well as live video and audio broadcasts. However, the ability to interact with the real world through images would not be available in this first version.

Facebook smart glasses prototype

Of course, smart glasses will be in charge of preparing the way for the “metaverse” that Facebook intends to build, according to Engadget. It is that the social network does not want to be left behind in the dynamics of the current interconnected and vertiginous world where “traditional” interaction platforms are losing strength.

While Facebook is still the most widely used social network in the world, it is far from the only one. To keep his leadership alive, Zuckerberg wants to create a virtual world in which users can interact with others from anywhere on the planet and acquire intangible assets. Also, the firm wants to have a strong virtual advertising presence.

The company knows that the development of its “metaverse” is not a matter of days or months, but rather of years. In this sense, he understands that hardware is a fundamental part so that people can access it. Currently, under its orbit is Oculus, its division specialized in virtual reality that sells the well-known Oculus Quest 2.