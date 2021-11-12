Although it currently has three confirmed games in development, Avowed, Grounded and The Outer Worlds 2, Obsidian Entertainment would have a fourth project underway under the name of Pentiment. According to the first information, it would obviously be an RPG focused on conversations and dialogues, very much in line with the acclaimed Disco Elysium.

According to Jez Corden of Windows Central, this game would be in the hands of a small team of 12 people with an «indie spirit» led by Josh sawyer responsible for Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity, two of the company’s most acclaimed games. Pentiment’s name would refer to a technicality in painting that refers to “an underlying image in a painting, especially one that has become visible when the top layer has become transparent over time.”

This analogy would be closely linked to the premise of the game, which would follow the story of a researcher from the Europe of the s. XVI who tries to discover the truth behind a mysterious murder. It would be a game style very similar to that of Disco Elysium where you can collect clues and make in-game accusations, with their corresponding decision-making and consequences through a narrative component with many dialogues.

Therefore, it would be an RPG narrative adventure that even could do without any kind of combat systemCorden points out. Count on others “experimental” playable elements, he points out, although it is not clear whether or not the final version of the game will arrive, that seems to point to sometime in 2022.

Currently, Obsidian seems to be one of the great engines of Xbox Games Studios with a multitude of games in development. We will see how Microsoft surprises for next year, although before the end of 2021 it plans to launch one of the heavyweights of the Xbox Series X | S catalog, Halo Infinite.