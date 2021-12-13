The latest rumors and leaks have made it clear to us that Rockstar Games is developing a new installment of the successful Grand Theft Auto saga. Still keeping development quiet, just over a month ago, Rockstar Mag’s well-known Chris revealed that GTA 6 would be going through hellish development after having rebooted, sensitive information that was leaked by a reliable source from Chris himself. But now, they have arisen new details of the chaotic development of GTA 6.

Twitter user AccNGT, has revealed that many people are not realizing how chaotic the development of GTA 6. It also indicates that many people will feel disappointed in some aspects, which obviously will not have to do with the graphics. The story could be one of the disappointments of this new installment. Finally, said user indicated that if Rockstar Games announces the game during 2022, we can really be concerned.

About #GTAVI # GTA6 – Some people don’t realize how chaotic the development is.

– I really think there will be disappointment for many people for some aspects (ofc not the graphic side).

– If the game is announced this year / early 2022, we can really be worried. – AccNGT (@AccNgt) December 11, 2021

After the different rumors about the development of GTA 6, it seems that the new title of this successful franchise could be the most chaotic project that Rockstar would have developed so far, surpassing even the first Red Dead Redemption. We know that none of this is official until Rockstar Games confirms it, so now we just have to keep waiting for official information to be revealed, which we hope is when the game is in a good stage of development or in the final phases.