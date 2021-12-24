Information about Resident Evil Apocalypse, the next game in the franchise, has been circulating for a long time. Now more details have been released about it.

For a few days now, Resident Evil Apocalypse has been sounding like the name of Capcom’s next game. After having enjoyed Village, fans of this franchise might be surprised by a new title. Recently, some documents were leaked that contain exclusive information about this future video game and that were shared by portals such as ResetEra.

Apparently, the title Resident Evil Apocalypse appears to be provisional. In this way, this means that this name can be modified over time. As revealed by these documents and different portals, this title will be a “Resident Evil in the West”, which will introduce new mechanics to add even more narrative richness to the player experience.

Details revealed

In this way, this video game is discovered as a third-person survival and horror experience, which will introduce a kind of allied system. This means that there will be a “trust” mechanic, which will help players to find biological weapons among the members of our team.

Where will the action take place? Apparently this will take place in a ghost town. In this place, players will meet different enemies taken again from folklore, such as the wendigo or goatman. The source of inspiration for this game could be the Ritual book, although it is not yet known if it is based on the book written by Adam LG Nevill or refers to another novel. This installment will be used as a “final chapter” to close the stories of “ancient characters.” With that said, Resident Evil Apocalypse will offer a strictly solo experience.

Of course, these leaked documents are not yet confirmed. Therefore, they just have to be taken as mere rumors. While we await official details on this video game, fans can enjoy Resident Evil 8: Village on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, and PS5.