New details and images revealed for CrossfireX, the Xbox exclusive

If we remember, during the Microsoft conference at E3 2019, CrossfireX was presented and later seen delayed with a release throughout 2021. In these years of uncertainty we have not received much information about this long-awaited shooter from Smilegate Entertainment, in addition to Remedy that is in charge of the development of the campaign mode. CrossfireX will arrive sometime this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, but while we wait for the release date to be confirmed, we bring you new details and images of CrossfireX.

Has been the known and trusted Klobrille via Twitter, who has been in charge of revealing some small details and images from CrossfireX, an interesting shooter exclusive to Xbox that will offer us a variety of exciting multiplayer experiences and a cinematic campaign that explores the global conflict between the two most formidable private military factions in the world.

CrossfireX impressions on Xbox One

An extensive global conflict rages between the mercenary factions Global Risk and Black List in an immersive, cinematic single-player experience that introduces players to the world of Crossfire through a series of action-packed stories told from both sides of the conflict. . In addition, you can join a squad of mercenaries from Global Risk or Black List in a variety of classic and innovative multiplayer modes accessible to players of all levels and interests.