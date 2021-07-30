New details about Toriyama revealed in DBS: Super Hero

For a couple of months we learned that Akira toriyama yes I would be involved in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the new film in the franchise that will hit theaters in 2022. But, exactly what role will it play in its development? Well, a recent conversation with members of the production team has given us more details about it.

The official Dragon Ball site was updated to include more details on the film’s production, which were shared by various staff members. According to them, Toriyama has closely followed both the manga and anime of the saga, and in fact, he was responsible for the redesign of Piccolo for the film:

“Well that’s because Toriyama has been more involved in this new movie than any other to date.”

On the other hand, it is mentioned that Toriyama has been contributing new designs for the namekian’s house, in addition to being closely monitoring every detail of this future feature film.

