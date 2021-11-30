Once again the Redmi K50 series She is once again the protagonist of the latest rumors that come to us from China. This time they tell us about the processors that each model will have, from the most basic to the most advanced.

This year Xiaomi seems to have made a medley with the Redmi K50 Series, incorporating Qualcomm and MediaTek processors in order to achieve the perfect device for each type of use, although the truth is that each of them will be quite powerful.

Qualcomm and MediaTek to bring Xiaomi’s Redmi K50 Series to life

As we can read through Gizmochina, the renowned Digital Chat Station has published on its different social networks which will be the processors that we will see in the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Series which should be presented in mid-December.

According to this, Xiaomi would have chosen on this occasion the Snapdragon 870, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000These being the processors of the Redmi K50 Pro +, Redmi K50 Ultra, Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro respectively.

In addition, it is rumored that the Redmi K50 Pro, which inside would incorporate a MediaTek Dimensity 9000, would be the version on which the POCO F4 would be based, resulting in a powerful terminal but at an affordable price.

In summary, The Redmi K50 Series aims to be first and foremost varied, incorporating quite different hardware between each model in order to adapt to the needs of the public. We will see what this next December has in store for us, where we could also get to know the Xiaomi 12 Series.

Via | Gizmochina