New details about the Batman have been revealed

The batman It’s hands down the most anticipated movie of 2022, so every new detail or leak always thrills fans. This time, Warner Bros. has revealed more information about his story, and now we already have a better idea of ​​what to expect from the feature film.

Specifically, the production house published a new synopsis, which confirms some previously announced details, but at the same time, it also gives us a few ideas about the version of Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson:

“Two years of stalking the streets as Batman, inflicting fear in the hearts of criminals, has caused Bruce Wayne to fall into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon – among the corrupt network of police and politicians, this lone vigilante has established himself as the embodiment of revenge among citizens. “

We knew this Batman would just begin his life as protector of Gotham cityBut apparently it will be two years that he will be fighting crime. Although it seems that Gordon He is still not his one hundred percent ally, there is definitely a certain level of trust between the two of them, to the point that Gordon came to use the Bat signal in the trailer that came out a few months ago.

The batman will arrive in movie theaters on March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: It was obvious that The Batman was intended to be the start of a new franchise for DC Comics. Of course, the interesting thing here will be to know exactly how the story of this second part will unfold, and how much it will borrow from the comics.

Via: IGN