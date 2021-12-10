After years without being renewed, Windows 11 will incorporate a new version of the notebook with dark mode and an improved design.

One of the most common tools among all Windows users is the notepad, also known as notepad in English. Is about a basic text file manager that allows you to easily edit any type of plain file or that cannot be easily read by Windows, including system files or simple .txt.

However, the notepad has hardly changed at all in years. In fact, if you compare the version of the notepad that was in Windows XP, you could see how its design is the same as in Windows 10, despite all the versions of Windows that have been released in between. However, It looks like the design will change soon for Windows 11 users.

Dark Mode and New Features Coming Soon to Notepad in Windows 11

As we mentioned, according to the information that shared Windows CentralIt seems that the users of the developer channel of the Windows 11 Insider version are already testing the new version of the notebook. Undoubtedly, its biggest change is the support for dark mode, introduced a few years ago by Microsoft in the operating system.

New version of Notepad is rolling out in the Dev Channel now. It has dark mode! pic.twitter.com/ZTZvdxpUsB – Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) December 7, 2021

Apart from it, the new layout for the Windows notepad settings page also stands out quite a bit. In it, you can choose the aspect (light, dark or following the system configuration), as well as configure some minor aspects in terms of design, such as the font to use or its specific size.

At the moment, this new version of Windows 11 Notepad is not available to all users, but has been reserved for users of the beta version. But nevertheless, hopefully sooner rather than later it will be available to everyone with a new update.

