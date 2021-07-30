New Demon Slayer rumor has fans upset

We still do not have a release date for the second season of Demon Slayer, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have rumors about it. In fact, one of the most recent is causing all kinds of reactions among fans, since if it is true, it will surely create a huge controversy.

In accordance with SPY, a recognized account in Twitter that shares content related to anime and manga, the first narrative arc for the second part of Demon Slayer will cover the events of the film, Mugen Train.

“The arc for the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba will cover part of Mugen Train, not all of it. It could be 5 or 8 episodes of the same good quality and with more details. “

Kimetsu s2 first arc will cover Train part and not all the cour! It can be 5-8 episodes as well with good quality and more details! don’t lost the hope ✨ – Masterful (SPY) (@_Dominating) July 29, 2021

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train It was a movie that broke all kinds of records both in East as here in Latin America, which means that the vast majority of fans had a chance to see it. As such, it would be a waste to cover this story during the second season of the anime, but for now this is just a rumor so don’t go setting your torch on fire just yet.

Via: ComicBook

